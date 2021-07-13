© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW NORMAL WATCH: #318 DR. FRANK MCGEORGE IS DOING HIS UTMOST TO GET PEOPLE KILLED OR INJURED!
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • July 13, 2021
Family mourns 45-year-old mother who died from delta strain after refusing vaccine!
I thought the so called "vaccinated" have been dying from this hyped fake delta strain? Now their trying to spin this fakeness on the so called "unvaccinated", This is just disgusting propaganda, their devils. Their doing everything to get people to take the kill shot!
Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV:
The more contagious delta COVID variant is gaining steam in the United States, especially in areas with lower rates of vaccination.
I thought the so called "vaccinated" have been dying from this hyped fake delta strain? Now their trying to spin this fakeness on the so called "unvaccinated", This is just disgusting propaganda, their devils. Their doing everything to get people to take the kill shot!
Click On Detroit | Local 4 | WDIV:
The more contagious delta COVID variant is gaining steam in the United States, especially in areas with lower rates of vaccination.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.