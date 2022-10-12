Bloodworm Midge Larva Anterior Proleg: Close-Up Views of Amazing Freshwater Creatures

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Short video footage of a bloodworm (midge fly larvae) showing the head
and one of the anterior prolegs. The front "legs" look like they are
covered all over in tiny, spiky hooks. The bloodworm gets it's name from
it's bright red color from hemoglobin. This was in a sample from a
shallow rainwater collection area.
Kingdom: Animalia
Phylum: Arthropoda
Class: Insecta
Order: Diptera
Family: Chironomidae
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