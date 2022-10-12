Bloodworm Midge Larva Anterior Proleg: Close-Up Views of Amazing Freshwater Creatures

Short video footage of a bloodworm (midge fly larvae) showing the head and one of the anterior prolegs. The front "legs" look like they are covered all over in tiny, spiky hooks. The bloodworm gets it's name from it's bright red color from hemoglobin. This was in a sample from a shallow rainwater collection area.



Kingdom: Animalia

Phylum: Arthropoda

Class: Insecta

Order: Diptera

Family: Chironomidae



