"Havana Syndrome" investigation is "a massive CIA cover-up" | 60 Minutes March 8, 2026 ~ Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016 114th Congress (2015-2016)
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
Follow
26 views • 22 hours ago

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-military-tested-device-that-may-be-tied-to-havana-syndrome-60-minutes-transcript/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998508271221748048?t=ld2q8IqUOFXZAYOV5u9vZA&s=19


First cases of "Havana syndrome" reported in 2016 eh!?


You don't say!


Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016 https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998511459937169678?t=W-D5uMEFNO9RYw4QPWiuXA&s=19


Directed Energy Weapons – International and Communications Advisor

Posting date:20 August 2025 https://findajob.dwp.gov.uk/details/17021728

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998513571689533829?t=m5mqhZcynFuBYNnbf0BceQ&s=19


Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons: Background and Issues for Congress https://search.brave.com/search?q=Department+of+Defense+Directed+Energy+Weapons%3A+Background+and+Issues+for+Congress&source=android

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998516889623151015?t=HBMegotr5M2jG7Po9WCryA&s=19


Directed energy weapons Enabling science and technology Canada Government https://science.gc.ca/site/science/en/safeguarding-your-research/guidelines-and-tools-implement-research-security/emerging-technology-trend-cards/directed-energy-weapons

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998521255788687833?t=_j_dYAtw7-c60Jm3jHm6-w&s=19


The global market for Directed Energy Weapons estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/directed-energy-weapons-global-strategic-105000428.html

.

https://x.com/i/status/2006584794617098605


6G "The Network As The Sensor Connecting Human & Digital Worlds" 2024 NOKIA BELL LABS https://rumble.com/v73pwa4-429510316.html





.

https://x.com/i/status/2029833972830650546


2019 Mad Scientist Disruption & the FOE DOD AI-Autonomous Weapons Systems & Future Warfare https://rumble.com/v76pl86-434534838.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a




.

https://x.com/i/status/2030059577639629271


President Trump’s

CYBER STRATEGY

for America

MARCH2026 https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/President-Trumps-Cyber-Strategy-for-America.pdf



.

https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR/posts/116192532056493698


The Weaponization Of The Electromagnetic Spectrum Apr 12, 2019 FORBES MAGAZINE

https://www.forbes.com/sites/cognitiveworld/2019/04/12/the-weaponization-of-the-electromagnetic-spectrum/

Keywords
trump20242030covid
