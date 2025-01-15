Cabal Loses Control, Crackdown Back Fires & Day of Reckoning Coming w/ Sam Anthony





Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com, rejoins the program to discuss the state of the country and the chaos worldwide. We also discuss how the cabal has lost control of the narrative and the last 5 years of tyrannical crackdown has backfired. Anthony also shares his vision for a people controlled decentralized local news service. You can become an early investor and join the movement at https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/

