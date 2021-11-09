Dr. Jane Ruby: 'Rona Hysteria (Part 3)

COVID is the most evil story in the history of humanity.

The jab side-effects have a pattern.

As age decreases, the severity and frequency of vax adverse events increases.

The FDA advisory panel is using sham data.

Criteria for “safe and effective” are not being met; and we are being lied to.





The full hour-long interview is linked below.





The Right Side With Doug Billings | 8 November 2021

https://www.bek.news/therightside/2021-11-08/

