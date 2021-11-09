Dr. Jane Ruby: 'Rona Hysteria (Part 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID is the most evil story in the history of humanity.
The jab side-effects have a pattern.
As age decreases, the severity and frequency of vax adverse events increases.
The FDA advisory panel is using sham data.
Criteria for “safe and effective” are not being met; and we are being lied to.
The full hour-long interview is linked below.
The Right Side With Doug Billings | 8 November 2021