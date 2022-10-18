New Song...just produced...thought I should let Brighteon be the first platform to hear it.

This song is about freedom, and how precious our lives are. The Lord put this song in my heart a year ago but it took awhile to get it recorded professionally.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.