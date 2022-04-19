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FULL SHOW: Dazed And Confused Biden Stumbles Around White House On Easter, Needs Bunny Mascot For Help Walking
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191 views • April 19, 2022
Though most uninformed Americans can't understand the disaster President Biden is on a geopolitical and domestic scale, anyone can see that he clearly is suffering from severe cognitive issues and Easter at the White House was yet another example. It was clear Biden was struggling through the day, being coached and ushered along the way. The CDC’s mask mandates for public travel are shut down by a Florida Judge. The legal defense group who helped get this victory is Health Freedom Defense fund. Their President, Leslie Manookian, and Lead Counsel, Brant Hadaway, join the show to discuss. Owen Shroyer covers the latest breaking news from covid tyranny to war in Ukraine and also takes phone calls.
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