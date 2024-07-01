BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Beatles' 1965 Song, "Nowhere Man" Comes True!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
83 views • 10 months ago
The Beatles' 1965 Song, "Nowhere Man" Comes True!

"Nowhere Man" is a song by the English rock band the Beatles. It was released in December 1965 on their album Rubber Soul, except in the United States and Canada, where it was first issued as a single A-side in February 1966 before appearing on the album Yesterday and Today. The song was written by John Lennon and credited to the Lennon–McCartney partnership. In the U.S., the single peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 on the chart compiled by Record World magazine, as it did the RPM 100 chart in Canada and in Australia. The song was also released as a single in some countries where it had been included on Rubber Soul, including Australia, where it topped the singles chart.

john lennonthe beatles1965 songnowhere mancomes true
