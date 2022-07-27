Got this from Gettr. It's just Excellent.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv If you thought Boris Johnson was bad, what’s to come will be even worse https://bit.ly/3yssYia
HOW CAN I PUT IT POLITELY https://bit.ly/3ypK8gz
China's Covid Outbreak Flares, Fueling Fears of Spread https://bit.ly/3utJ7CX
We are dealing with a satanic government. they worship pure evil https://bit.ly/3uusA1r
NO LICENSE NECESSARY TO DRIVE AUTOMOBILE ON PUBLIC ROADS https://bit.ly/3udQYEp
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h