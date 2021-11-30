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Senators Malcolm Roberts & Pauline Hanson deliver rousing speeches at Freedom Rally. Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 27-11-21.
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50 views • November 30, 2021
One Nation Senators for QLD Malcolm Roberts & Pauline Hanson speak to a huge crowd at the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations on The Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 27 November, 2021.
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This is a Frankie Dog Turner Production on The Grounded TV Network.
#getgrounded
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