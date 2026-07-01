Inside the Search for Noah's Ark, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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What happens when cutting-edge technology meets ancient history? From ground-penetrating radar to underground drones and laboratory analysis, researchers explain how they hope to investigate mysterious chambers that could reveal new insights into one of history's greatest archaeological mysteries.
#NoahsArk #Archaeology #Science #Discovery #BiblicalHistory #Technology #History #Exploration
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