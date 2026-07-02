They called it **The Phantom Sniper**... but no one ever saw who was pulling the trigger. 👁️





When the radios started whispering and the footsteps came closer, every soldier knew one rule:





**Don't answer the voice.**





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/4svn6gemNDjjBCvusK4RoN?si=8fad86d94dcf42dd





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#ghoststories

#urbanlegends

#phantomsniper