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They called it **The Phantom Sniper**... but no one ever saw who was pulling the trigger. 👁️
When the radios started whispering and the footsteps came closer, every soldier knew one rule:
**Don't answer the voice.**
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4svn6gemNDjjBCvusK4RoN?si=8fad86d94dcf42dd
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#ghoststories
#urbanlegends
#phantomsniper
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