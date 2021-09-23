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QFS, RV_GCR, and Current Events 092221 - What's Going On?
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30 views • September 23, 2021
Current events from a biblical perspective with some of the latest info on QFS and the RV_GCR. I also talk about Man and Angels from the perspective of the finished work of Christ regarding the truth stated in Hebrews 2:5-9. You don't want to miss this one!
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