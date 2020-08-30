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What Caused The Great Depression? - Lawrence W. Reed and Stefan Molyneux
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25 views • August 30, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3299/what-caused-the-great-depression-lawrence-w-reed-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3299-what-caused-the-great-depression-lawrence-w-reed-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the Stock Market Crash of October 1929, financial panic gripped the United States of America. The Great Depression (1929-1941) was the longest-lasting sustained economic downturn in the history of the Western industrialized world.
Foundation for Economic Education President Lawrence W. Reed joins Stefan Molyneux to debunk the conventional view and they discuss the central role that government policy played in fostering this legendary catastrophe.
Lawrence W. Reed is the President of the Foundation for Economic Education and the author of many books, including “Great Myths of the Great Depression.”
Website: https://fee.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-Reed-202924809735438/
Get the "Great Myths of the Great Depression" book at: http://www.fdrurl.com/great-depression
Video: Great Myths of the Great Depression!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ta2m3D9Ig0g
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3299-what-caused-the-great-depression-lawrence-w-reed-and-stefan-molyneux
In the aftermath of the Stock Market Crash of October 1929, financial panic gripped the United States of America. The Great Depression (1929-1941) was the longest-lasting sustained economic downturn in the history of the Western industrialized world.
Foundation for Economic Education President Lawrence W. Reed joins Stefan Molyneux to debunk the conventional view and they discuss the central role that government policy played in fostering this legendary catastrophe.
Lawrence W. Reed is the President of the Foundation for Economic Education and the author of many books, including “Great Myths of the Great Depression.”
Website: https://fee.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-Reed-202924809735438/
Get the "Great Myths of the Great Depression" book at: http://www.fdrurl.com/great-depression
Video: Great Myths of the Great Depression!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ta2m3D9Ig0g
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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