Using Tech For Good with James Kelly
Published 21 hours ago

The Internet and social media have dramatically changed how we do life.


Did you know….


// Over 60% of the human population actively uses social media. (Source: DataReportal)


// In Canada, 92% of us are internet users, with 72% of us active on Facebook. The average Canadian spends more than 2 hours a day on social media. TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform in our nation. (Ref: Made In Canada)


How is this impacting us, our work, our relationships and our mental health? How can we ensure that technology is bringing a positive impact to our lives rather than a negative one?


Our guest, James Kelly, is the Founder and CEO of FaithTech. It is a Canadian-based international network of tech professionals who are committed to ensuring that technology is being used for good causes.


Their network is rapidly growing, already impacting 37 cities across the globe and 14 nations.


Thanks for joining us.


Please share.


