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News Panel 25 | Report 272 | UK Law Society and Justice System Corruption Enables Global Corruption
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40 views • November 30, 2021
Discursive and exploratory conversation on the failings of the UK Law Society and Justice system with Dave Davies, a justice campaigner, Anthony Stansfeld, former Police and Crimes Commissioner of Thames Valley, London, and Michelle Young, financial crimes and bankruptcy fraud whistleblower, in light of the recent case against David Green, President of the Law Society who had earlier represented Dave Davies' company, lost their case, and lied in court, costing Davies while escaping prosecution on count of a network of corrupt judges, solicitors, and an inept SRA--Solicitors Regulation Authority--similar to cases of bank fraud, as Anthony Stansfeld attests to from his investigations of the HBOS case and major banks engaging in fraudulent practices, where auditors and regulators avail of an expedient revolving door and Lords in Parliament just happen to be former chairmen of the big banks.
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE THE UK JUSTICE PETITION:
UK Justice Is Broken . End UK Corruption with proper Regulation.
https://www.change.org/p/uk-justice-is-broken-investigate-and-expose-the-corrupt-and-failed-uk-legal-regulation
A key finding of this conversation is the rings or circles or networks of corruption which Dave Davies mentions and all agree with, often rooted in Freemasonry and other secret society networks which protect each other, engage in nepotistic and protectionistic practices and attack competitors outside their networks.
Michelle and others discuss solutions needed such as independent auditors and appeals to the UN which Dave Davies offers in his petition, linked below. A primary aspect of cleaning up corruption in any sphere is public awareness, so please share this video and Dave's petition widely, please view all the News Panels in this series -- which have focused on exposing crimes and entrenched corruption especially in the UK justice system and City of London-- and please share these videos widely for maximum public awareness so honest people can learn more and act to make a difference.
LINKS FOR MORE:
UK Justice is Broken Petition with a lot of information and links:
https://www.change.org/p/uk-justice-is-broken-investigate-and-expose-the-corrupt-and-failed-uk-legal-regulation
DAVE DAVIES ECOPOWER/DAVID GREEN case:
Law Society President should step down while case is heard, Richard Moorhead, The Times:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/law-society-president-should-step-down-while-case-is-heard-vx55fkwh0
Other articles:
Davies vs Greene, an analysis/Richard Morehead: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/law-society-president-should-step-down-while-case-is-heard-vx55fkwh0
Law Society president to face full SDT hearing/John Hyde, Law Gazette
https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/law-society-president-to-face-full-sdt-hearing/5106989.article
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE THE UK JUSTICE PETITION:
UK Justice Is Broken . End UK Corruption with proper Regulation.
https://www.change.org/p/uk-justice-is-broken-investigate-and-expose-the-corrupt-and-failed-uk-legal-regulation
A key finding of this conversation is the rings or circles or networks of corruption which Dave Davies mentions and all agree with, often rooted in Freemasonry and other secret society networks which protect each other, engage in nepotistic and protectionistic practices and attack competitors outside their networks.
Michelle and others discuss solutions needed such as independent auditors and appeals to the UN which Dave Davies offers in his petition, linked below. A primary aspect of cleaning up corruption in any sphere is public awareness, so please share this video and Dave's petition widely, please view all the News Panels in this series -- which have focused on exposing crimes and entrenched corruption especially in the UK justice system and City of London-- and please share these videos widely for maximum public awareness so honest people can learn more and act to make a difference.
LINKS FOR MORE:
UK Justice is Broken Petition with a lot of information and links:
https://www.change.org/p/uk-justice-is-broken-investigate-and-expose-the-corrupt-and-failed-uk-legal-regulation
DAVE DAVIES ECOPOWER/DAVID GREEN case:
Law Society President should step down while case is heard, Richard Moorhead, The Times:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/law-society-president-should-step-down-while-case-is-heard-vx55fkwh0
Other articles:
Davies vs Greene, an analysis/Richard Morehead: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/law-society-president-should-step-down-while-case-is-heard-vx55fkwh0
Law Society president to face full SDT hearing/John Hyde, Law Gazette
https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/law-society-president-to-face-full-sdt-hearing/5106989.article
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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