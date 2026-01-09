Iran: 6 people were killed in unrest in western Iran, reported Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster

Six people were killed in unrest in western Iran, according to the Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster.

The TV channel said that “terrorist militants caused significant damage to both private and state property.”

Adding: Trump's first term CIA Director Pompeo, saying 'Mossad' is behind riots in Iran

Mike Pompeo@mikepompeo

The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope.

Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan.

47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?

Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them...

2:01 PM · Jan 2, 2026

