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protecting the children in a digital-industrial age with Julius
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4 views • November 09, 2019
what a great talk with am awake, heart centered human being who devotes his time to saving the chilkdren of the world!
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
here are some links for you to use:
The easy deswitching exercises: http://www.deswitch.com
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2007: https://youtu.be/Crz_NQV23U8
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2008: https://youtu.be/VDtVRx1qhOQ
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2010: https://youtu.be/VahUtOntOwc
Info about the RayGuard suitcare: http://www.emfguard.com
The suitcase has been 5G upgraded with all products now.
Concerning RayGuard they can contact via [email protected]
The Human Project can be contacted via [email protected]
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
here are some links for you to use:
The easy deswitching exercises: http://www.deswitch.com
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2007: https://youtu.be/Crz_NQV23U8
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2008: https://youtu.be/VDtVRx1qhOQ
Talk with Dr. Doepp from 2010: https://youtu.be/VahUtOntOwc
Info about the RayGuard suitcare: http://www.emfguard.com
The suitcase has been 5G upgraded with all products now.
Concerning RayGuard they can contact via [email protected]
The Human Project can be contacted via [email protected]
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