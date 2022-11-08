Massive Vax Damage and a Need For a Better Way

The longer government regulators and legislators ignore the tragic stories of people killed, inured, and bereaved by Covid shots, the more ordinary people start to pay attention and realize that there is "something fishy" going on, says Dr. Tess Lawrie.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Lawrie shares her observations on the two high-profile yet underreported meetings at the U.K. Parliament held at the end of October. Both events were dedicated to Covid shot safety issues and the excess mortality rates associated with them. While most of the legislators are choosing to turn a blind eye on the elephant in the room, the people are rejecting additional doses of the vaccines that are proven to cause all sorts of harm to the human body, starting with blood damage and cardiovascular issues, to cancers and neurological diseases, all of which are occurring at unseen rates. The doctor urges American parents not to rush to inoculate their little ones, and argues that it is "safer to wait."

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class medical doctor and researcher. She is currently serving as the director of The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd. in the United Kingdom. She’s also a co-founder of the World Council for Health (www.worldcouncilforhealth.org) and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group (www.bird-group.org. )

To follow Dr. Tess Lawrie on Substack, please click here: www.drtesslawrie.substack.com

To learn more about the vaccine damage and the media and government blackout on the issue in Great Britain, please watch the documentary Safe and Effective: a Second Opinion, highly recommended by Dr. Tess Lawrie. (www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective)