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Wiki Wonka and the Covid-19 factory 🏭
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50 views • March 26, 2021
Sam Bailey, March 23, 2021
An analysis of Wikipedia and Covid-19.
References:
1. Simple Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019: https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019
2. WHO - https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it
3. The continuing 2019-nCoV epidemic threat of novel coronaviruses to global health:
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30011-4/fulltext
4. Virus Mania (see online suppliers below)
5. WHO - Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
6. Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019
7. Wall Street Journal, Feb 26, 2021 (Pay-walled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-hunt-for-covid-19-origin-patient-zero-points-to-second-wuhan-market-11614335404
8. New York Times https://web.archive.org/web/20210228231704/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/26/opinion/sunday/coronavirus-alive-dead.html
9. SARS-CoV-2 Isolate Truth Fund: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
10. Wikipedia - Symptoms of Covid-19: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symptoms_of_COVID-19
11. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665.pub2/full
12. ECDPC - Clinical characteristics of COVID-19: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/clinical
13. FAZ article, 16 March 2020 - “We discovered new symptoms” (German): https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellschaft/gesundheit/coronavirus/neue-corona-symptome-entdeckt-virologe-hendrik-streeck-zum-virus-16681450/hendrik-streeck-leitet-das-16681500.html
14. The neurological manifestations of COVID-19: a review article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7262683/
15. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support her channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Follow her on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Virus Mania book:
abe.com (different suppliers) -
https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/SearchResults?cm_sp=SearchF-_-topnav-_-Results&;kn=9783752629781&sts=t
Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
An analysis of Wikipedia and Covid-19.
References:
1. Simple Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019: https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019
2. WHO - https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it
3. The continuing 2019-nCoV epidemic threat of novel coronaviruses to global health:
https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30011-4/fulltext
4. Virus Mania (see online suppliers below)
5. WHO - Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
6. Wikipedia - Coronavirus disease 2019: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_disease_2019
7. Wall Street Journal, Feb 26, 2021 (Pay-walled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-hunt-for-covid-19-origin-patient-zero-points-to-second-wuhan-market-11614335404
8. New York Times https://web.archive.org/web/20210228231704/https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/26/opinion/sunday/coronavirus-alive-dead.html
9. SARS-CoV-2 Isolate Truth Fund: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
10. Wikipedia - Symptoms of Covid-19: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symptoms_of_COVID-19
11. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665.pub2/full
12. ECDPC - Clinical characteristics of COVID-19: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/latest-evidence/clinical
13. FAZ article, 16 March 2020 - “We discovered new symptoms” (German): https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellschaft/gesundheit/coronavirus/neue-corona-symptome-entdeckt-virologe-hendrik-streeck-zum-virus-16681450/hendrik-streeck-leitet-das-16681500.html
14. The neurological manifestations of COVID-19: a review article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7262683/
15. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support her channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Follow her on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Virus Mania book:
abe.com (different suppliers) -
https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/SearchResults?cm_sp=SearchF-_-topnav-_-Results&;kn=9783752629781&sts=t
Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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