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CIA is a pedophile infected satanic institution
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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153 views • December 07, 2021
1. Watch and share this special report that highlights radio host Alex Jones repeatedly raising the alarm against the CIA-run pedophile rings for decades. Its such a hot potatoe that even alternative media hesitate to cover it.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-alex-jones-exposed-cia-run-pedophile-rings-decades-ago/
2. New documents have been released proving that the CIA covered up at least 10 cases of agents raping kids and veraciously consuming child pornography, and got off scoff-free. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall digs into the report and makes the case for disbanding the CIA.
https://www.brighteon.com/99e081db-df1b-43f0-9580-8a0eadb37113
3. December 04, 2021 Manhattan, New York - A group gathered in Foley Square on Saturday afternoon for a "Survivors standing with Survivors" rally that was held outside of a Manhattan Courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on Trial and faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. MSM is not covering this.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ff22893-8aae-4184-ad01-dcdc28f87415
4. Dr. David Brownstein, who has successfully treated over 700 patients with COVID-19 and other upper respiratory infections, using nebulized 3% hydrogen peroxide.& saline with a drop of iodine
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
5. Stand Firm - A Message To All Of Us from David Icke. The Covid Coma will end.
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy