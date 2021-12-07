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CIA is a pedophile infected satanic institution
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153 views • December 07, 2021
1. Watch and share this special report that highlights radio host Alex Jones repeatedly raising the alarm against the CIA-run pedophile rings for decades. Its such a hot potatoe that even alternative media hesitate to cover it.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-alex-jones-exposed-cia-run-pedophile-rings-decades-ago/
2. New documents have been released proving that the CIA covered up at least 10 cases of agents raping kids and veraciously consuming child pornography, and got off scoff-free. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall digs into the report and makes the case for disbanding the CIA.
https://www.brighteon.com/99e081db-df1b-43f0-9580-8a0eadb37113
3. December 04, 2021 Manhattan, New York - A group gathered in Foley Square on Saturday afternoon for a "Survivors standing with Survivors" rally that was held outside of a Manhattan Courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on Trial and faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. MSM is not covering this.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ff22893-8aae-4184-ad01-dcdc28f87415
4. Dr. David Brownstein, who has successfully treated over 700 patients with COVID-19 and other upper respiratory infections, using nebulized 3% hydrogen peroxide.& saline with a drop of iodine
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
5. Stand Firm - A Message To All Of Us from David Icke. The Covid Coma will end.
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-alex-jones-exposed-cia-run-pedophile-rings-decades-ago/
2. New documents have been released proving that the CIA covered up at least 10 cases of agents raping kids and veraciously consuming child pornography, and got off scoff-free. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall digs into the report and makes the case for disbanding the CIA.
https://www.brighteon.com/99e081db-df1b-43f0-9580-8a0eadb37113
3. December 04, 2021 Manhattan, New York - A group gathered in Foley Square on Saturday afternoon for a "Survivors standing with Survivors" rally that was held outside of a Manhattan Courthouse where Ghislaine Maxwell is on Trial and faces eight charges, including sex trafficking of a minor. MSM is not covering this.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ff22893-8aae-4184-ad01-dcdc28f87415
4. Dr. David Brownstein, who has successfully treated over 700 patients with COVID-19 and other upper respiratory infections, using nebulized 3% hydrogen peroxide.& saline with a drop of iodine
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
5. Stand Firm - A Message To All Of Us from David Icke. The Covid Coma will end.
https://www.brighteon.com/b3ff91b6-329c-4b7a-aff7-4dc3c07b300f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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