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Kash Patel | Kash & Flynn On: The Great Reset, Sussman, Durham, Monkeypox & Transhumanism
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363 views • June 07, 2022
Today’s Helpful / Useful Links Today At:
Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Read Kash Patel’s new book: The Plot Against the King www.PlotAgainstTheKing.com
Learn More About Dr. Peter Breggin Today At: https://breggin.com/
Learn More About Dr. Peter Breggin’s Book: www.WeAreThePrey.com
Join General Flynn’s America Project Today At: www.TheAmericaProject.com
Watch - Monkeypox: This is What We Want to Scare You With Now! https://rumble.com/v16pmna-monkeypox-this-is-what-we-want-to-scare-you-with-now.html
Proven Effective Monkeypox Treatments: Nitazoxanide
Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense: www.DurhamWatch.com
Learn More About Richard Bartlett, MD Today At: www.BudesonideWorks.com
Learn More About Amber May Today At: https://www.ambermayshow.com/

15 Quick Questions from Kash Patel’s Corner:
Who is Special Counsel John Durham and why is it significant to the average American?
Who is Michael Sussman (Former Head Attorney for the Hillary Clinton Campaign) and why is it important for every American to know who he is?
Who is Robby Mook (Former Head of the Hillary Clinton 2016 Presidential Campaign)?
What does every American need to know about Trump and Russia?
What is your new book, “The Plot Against the King? about? www.PlotAgainstTheKing.com
What is Alfa-Bank and what does every American need to know about it?
Watch “The Plot Against the President” documentary - https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Devin-Nunes/dp/B08LN2X4RH/ref=sr_1_1?crid=JUDM9R5E182P&;keywords=the+plot+against+the+president&qid=1654031995&sprefix=the+plot+against+the+president%2Caps%2C106&sr=8-1
Who is Dan Scavino Jr? - https://twitter.com/DanScavino?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Who is Devin Nunes? - https://twitter.com/devinnunes?lang=en
Who is Eric Trump? - https://twitter.com/EricTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Who is Peter Navarro? - https://peternavarro.com/
Who is General Michael Flynn? - https://www.generalflynn.com/
Who is Donald J. Trump Jr.? https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
What is the most realistic practical path forward to remove corruption?
What is Kash’s Corner?

Today’s Video Clips Include:
You Were Recently Featured in the Epoch Times in an Article Titled, “Frontline Attorney in COVID Crisis Calls Biden Out on WHO ‘Power Grab’ - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/frontline-attorney-in-covid-crisis-calls-biden-out-on-who-power-grab_4496474.html?utm_source=andshare
Pat Gelsinger - CEO of Intel - Medical Driven Technology Totalitarism - https://rumble.com/v16p1kr-monkeypox-wefs-vision-for-future-your-data-used-by-doctors-to-improve-healt.html
Pekka Lundmark - CEO of NOKIA - “By 2030 Smartphones will be built directly into our bodies” - ​​https://rumble.com/v16plao-transhumanism-by-2030-smartphones-will-be-built-into-bodies.-pekka-lundmark.html
"The WHO Needs to Power to Be On the Site & to Declare and Emergency." - https://rumble.com/v16pxhd-the-great-reset-the-who-needs-to-power-to-be-on-the-site-and-to-declare-and.html
The Countdown to Monkeypox Mania Has Begun - https://rumble.com/v16hxeq-monkeypox-joshua-philipp-of-epoch-times-countdown-to-monkeypox-and-china-co.html
Why Did the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) Run a Global Simulation on a Monkeypox Outbreak That Lead to 270 Million Fatalities Worldwide and Dated June 5th 2022? - See the Timeline on Page 10 of this Nuclear Threat Initiative Document - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Yuval Noah Harari | Klaus Schwab Lead Advisor "In the Future the Elite Doesn't Need You." - https://rumble.com/v16ff3f-yuval-noah-harari-klaus-schwab-lead-advisor-in-the-future-the-elite-doesnt-.html
The World Economic Forum Wants to Recallibrate Human Rights - https://rumble.com/v16bba1-the-great-reset-we-are-going-to-have-to-think-about-the-whole-calibration-o.html
Keywords
general michael flynnclay clarkthrivetime showkash patel
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