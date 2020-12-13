© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Betrayal And Lies: Weapons To Defend Us Now Turned On Us
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • December 13, 2020
Betrayal And Lies: Weapons To Defend Us Now Turned On Us
I am a former US Army LTC of 28 years. I served in various Military Police and Military Intelligence positions around the globe. I was also a municipal police officer for about 3 years. I bring my unique experience, training, education, and spiritual insights to bear in analyzing important issues and trends in the U.S. and the world.
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
QUOTE ,, A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. Bruce Lee
I am a former US Army LTC of 28 years. I served in various Military Police and Military Intelligence positions around the globe. I was also a municipal police officer for about 3 years. I bring my unique experience, training, education, and spiritual insights to bear in analyzing important issues and trends in the U.S. and the world.
Credits,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
QUOTE ,, A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. Bruce Lee
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.