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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-10
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10 views • September 10, 2021
The left is running scared because of people who are running against them like Eddie Aragon here in Albuquerque, and Folks, to win this war against us, we have to run for local offices first. Eddie is running so we don't have to.
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