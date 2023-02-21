Pink Moon on Flat Earth

On April 11, 2017 on our way home from my daughter's soccer practice, we were observing the full moon or what they are calling the pink moon. Once home, I checked out Solar System Scope that uses NASA data to show the position of the "planets" and our moon in relation to the sun. As you will see, there is no way the moon should not have some shadow on it tonight according to the heliocentric data. But there is zero shadow even though Mercury, Venus, and the Earth are said to be between the sun and the moon by the NASA boys.

