MIRRORED from Just a Dude



14 Jan 2023

https://rumble.com/v24ya14-bilderberg-the-movie.html

Bilderberg: The Movie (2017)

A documentary film about the origins, development, and expansion of one of the most elitist and secret organizations in today's world. Once a year, the most powerful people allegedly meet behind closed doors to discuss their secret agenda.

The Bilderberg Group is believed to be made up of European prime ministers, North American presidents, and the most affluent CEOs on the planet. Together they come together and discuss the economic interests and political future of humanity. Journalists have never been allowed to attend, nor have statements ever been released on the meetings, which have incredible implications for the citizens of the world.