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HeavenBoundTrucker444: BBC Caught Telling The Truth... [06.01.2022]
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41 views • January 07, 2022
- The Truth? the question is who is that guy and why did they allow him to speak? I just can't trust anyone on TV.....I can't even trust a lot of truther channels as far as I can throw them.
302 views Jan 6, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444
789 subscribers
https://youtu.be/PYlsvaDlOoE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
302 views Jan 6, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444
789 subscribers
https://youtu.be/PYlsvaDlOoE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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