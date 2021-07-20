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[Jul 20, 2021] Where do you REALLY live? What is under your feet? [ꞍƎꞍ]
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223 views • October 22, 2021
This is a shocking revelation about this place you call home. Where do you really live? What is under your feet? It turns out you're walking on a shaky ground.
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Get help, support, advice or just talk to me. Anything related to problems, psychedelics, metaphysics, nutrition, human or alien stuff, crypto and more - get in touch [email protected] or through social media. All links below.
🔗 LINKS
Moon map channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
Everything is a lie: https://youtu.be/tllg2-4eoNI
What is the moon: https://youtu.be/4VBQnFG_vYI
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https://vk.com/official434
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#be434
Visit https://www.be434.com for more info
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Join my second channel: https://www.youtube.com/peterhedron
or go to https://www.peterhedron.com
🎼 MUSIC
The Intangible - Approaching the Next Phase
https://soundcloud.com/reptilefortune
https://ambrosia57.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrCOFbNJ_kUeli3NQaJUD4A
🎨 GRAPHICS
Thank you Stergios for allowing me to use your video sequences
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
💵 SUPPORT
Thank you for your support 💖 all methods here: https://sponsor.be434.com
https://www.patreon.com/434am
https://paypal.me/PeterHedron or [email protected]
https://www.subscribestar.com/434
CashApp: £peterhedron / $peterhedron
Crypto:
BTC - 38iRrgnWYRKY36B97fF3spKeBgr6M1ar5T
ETH - 0xC0313a7F98d521F47850690832F79b72f388b661
LTC - MWXw3sCagKRKFCdLeTetkV91SjFfj2BJoJ
BAT - 0x29531D8A812378d912a4C39db23402769493C9fd
ADA - addr1vy0durpypaj5as85rygf7gkgts2m3el6vthuvxn2gxwav8chpmcd0
DOGE - DGCV7UudMfHn4m6J7bao1tCqNBgWCfoWWF
XRP - rw2ciyaNshpHe7bCHo4bRWq6pqqynnWKQg - tag - 3059991823
XLM - GDQP2KPQGKIHYJGXNUIYOMHARUARCA7DJT5FO2FFOOKY3B2WSQHG4W37 - memo - 3551417551
👕 MERCH
https://shop.be434.com
📧 EMAIL LIST
https://news.be434.com
💬 CHAT
Get help, support, advice or just talk to me. Anything related to problems, psychedelics, metaphysics, nutrition, human or alien stuff, crypto and more - get in touch [email protected] or through social media. All links below.
🔗 LINKS
Moon map channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
Everything is a lie: https://youtu.be/tllg2-4eoNI
What is the moon: https://youtu.be/4VBQnFG_vYI
💻 434 SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076058542616616/
https://www.facebook.com/fourthree.fouram.3
https://www.facebook.com/434.official/
https://www.instagram.com/434_am @434_am
https://www.reddit.com/r/434am
Snapchat official.434 https://www.snapchat.com/add/official.434
https://twitter.com/434_official @434_official
Discord https://discord.gg/HgxS2hr
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/434
https://vk.com/be434
https://vk.com/official434
Telegram https://t.me/official434am @official434
https://t.me/chat434
#be434
Visit https://www.be434.com for more info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_-69pwiy8VGNB6kobm9Mw
Join my second channel: https://www.youtube.com/peterhedron
or go to https://www.peterhedron.com
🎼 MUSIC
The Intangible - Approaching the Next Phase
https://soundcloud.com/reptilefortune
https://ambrosia57.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrCOFbNJ_kUeli3NQaJUD4A
🎨 GRAPHICS
Thank you Stergios for allowing me to use your video sequences
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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