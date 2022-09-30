The Nord Stream pipeline SABOTAGE puts us ALL AT RISK

Glenn Beck





Sep 28, 2022 Was the Nord Stream explosion sabotage? And who was behind the attack? Was it Russia? Ukraine? Or Germany? No matter who was behind the move, Glenn explains, it puts us ALL at risk. Because destroying civilian infrastructure now is 'on the table' for Vladimir Putin, and this may give him enough reason to 'take his gloves off.' The stakes here are real, Glenn says: 'Water, electricity, oil, pipelines...ALL of our infrastructure is at risk.'





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAKhBVv3w0w