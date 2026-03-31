CTP (20260331 S3EMarVidExclSpeical9) Time for TALK about FRAUD is over, TIME TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT

Fraud, deception, Money Laundering, in many forms and NO END OF IT IN SIGHT!





As I posted on X:

@JDVance first SUPPOSED Anti-#FRAUD task force meet... off to USUAL DOG AND PHONY (no, not typo there) SHOW effort

"will take a WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH..."

blah, Blah, fucking BLAH, same old PolitoSpeak BS to setup SHOW but ZERO ACTION

related...

https://old.bitchute.com/video/q0qvMVX5CPMp/