CTP (20260331 S3EMarVidExclSpeical9) Time for TALK about FRAUD is over, TIME TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT

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Fraud, deception, Money Laundering, in many forms and NO END OF IT IN SIGHT!
As I posted on X:
@JDVance first SUPPOSED Anti-#FRAUD task force meet... off to USUAL DOG AND PHONY (no, not typo there) SHOW effort
"will take a WHOLE OF GOVERNMENT APPROACH..."
blah, Blah, fucking BLAH, same old PolitoSpeak BS to setup SHOW but ZERO ACTION
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