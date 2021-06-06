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How Wrong You Wanna Live, Anyway? by Shills & Pimps
Observer FX
Observer FX
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How Wrong You Wanna Live, Anyway?
by Shills & Pimps

Based on: How Long You Wanna Live, Anyway?
Album: Rant n' Rave with the Stray Cats
Artists: Stray Cats
Produced by: Dave Edmunds
Release year: 1983
Label: EMI America

Instrumental Version:
by a1965m
Remixed from:
HOW LONG YOU WANNA LIVE, ANYWAY? "STRAY CATS" cover/backing track
#

All videos sourced from Youtube.

All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.


LYRICS

"How Wrong You Wanna Live Anyway" by Shills & Pimps


All right bats!
1-2-3-4!

Well it's no good to vax and it's no good to think
What the hell you doing outside, do you wanna be a jinx?!
Well you're kidding yourself man if you think that mask will rid
Why don't you wear nineteen, and do a raindance for covid

Well, maybe it'll only take your free will away, so
How wrong you wanna live anyway
HEY!

Well you just got that jab and you just started braggin'
Now your setting off detectors, all the needles are a-waggin

You're not lookin so hot, your hands are a shakin' Yeahhh
Well your left eye exploded, mitochondria a-bakin'

Well, Maybe it'll only magnetize your DNA, but--
How wrong you wanna live anyway
HEY!

Where's your mask ma'am! Owwwwww!

Guitar Solo

Well Big Data is a-trackin' you, thumb on a kill switch
And the bootlicking harpies teach your children to snitch
Well now, you can lock down, and you can live like a pigeon
Pecking for your pebbles from your 2-way television

Well, maybe you're just goin' mad or you're just easy prey
Maybe things are going bad to worse more every day
Maybe it'll only last until we walk away, but--
Huh...Like--how wrong you wanna live, anyway?
Keywords
parodyjablockdowncovid
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Privacy Policy