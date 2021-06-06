How Wrong You Wanna Live, Anyway?

by Shills & Pimps



Based on: How Long You Wanna Live, Anyway?

Album: Rant n' Rave with the Stray Cats

Artists: Stray Cats

Produced by: Dave Edmunds

Release year: 1983

Label: EMI America



Instrumental Version:

by a1965m

Remixed from:

HOW LONG YOU WANNA LIVE, ANYWAY? "STRAY CATS" cover/backing track

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All videos sourced from Youtube.



All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.

Have a nice day.





LYRICS



"How Wrong You Wanna Live Anyway" by Shills & Pimps





All right bats!

1-2-3-4!



Well it's no good to vax and it's no good to think

What the hell you doing outside, do you wanna be a jinx?!

Well you're kidding yourself man if you think that mask will rid

Why don't you wear nineteen, and do a raindance for covid



Well, maybe it'll only take your free will away, so

How wrong you wanna live anyway

HEY!



Well you just got that jab and you just started braggin'

Now your setting off detectors, all the needles are a-waggin



You're not lookin so hot, your hands are a shakin' Yeahhh

Well your left eye exploded, mitochondria a-bakin'



Well, Maybe it'll only magnetize your DNA, but--

How wrong you wanna live anyway

HEY!



Where's your mask ma'am! Owwwwww!



Guitar Solo



Well Big Data is a-trackin' you, thumb on a kill switch

And the bootlicking harpies teach your children to snitch

Well now, you can lock down, and you can live like a pigeon

Pecking for your pebbles from your 2-way television



Well, maybe you're just goin' mad or you're just easy prey

Maybe things are going bad to worse more every day

Maybe it'll only last until we walk away, but--

Huh...Like--how wrong you wanna live, anyway?