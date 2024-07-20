BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do You Really Want To Save The Democracy?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
Do You Really Want To Save The Democracy? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

How often do we hear the claim that our nation is a democracy? Was a democratic form of government the vision of the Founders? As it turns out, the word democracy appears nowhere in the two most fundamental founding documents of our nation—the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Instead of a democracy, the Constitution’s Article IV, Section 4, declares “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.” Our pledge of allegiance to the flag says not to “the democracy for which it stands,” but to “the republic for which it stands.” Is the song that emerged during the War of 1861 “The Battle Hymn of the Democracy” or “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”?

So what is the difference between republican and democratic forms of government? John Adams captured the essence of the difference when he said, “You have rights antecedent to all earthly governments; rights that cannot be repealed or restrained by human laws; rights derived from the Great Legislator of the Universe.” Nothing in our Constitution suggests that government is a grantor of rights. Instead, government is envisioned as a protector of rights.

Watch this video on Do You Really Want To Save The Democracy?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Do You Really Want To Save The Democracy?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

