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AMMACH2013 Anne Andrews Lecture
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15 views • January 06, 2022
AMMACH gave its 2nd lectures in April 2013, for the Channel 4 Confessions of an Alien Abductee, which was shot from Oct 2011, through to around May 2013. The days lectures were to feature in part of that show, dubbed a "Mock-you-mentary", as it let down and mocked everyone who put honest faith in the Channel 4 production team. It was serious documentary, but completely re edited and dubbed with facile commentary and silly sound effects. It got huge rating for Ch4, such is "TV".
Ann Andrews is a serious experiencer, with multiple abductions, and interest from the powers that be.
Reloaded in Jan 2022, in higher resolution, recovered from the original edits, after YouTube deleted 25 years of material edited and produced by Miles Johnston in July 2021.
The AMMACH Project broke up shortly after the Channel 4 show, and continues as the ETNewsroom.
Ann Andrews is a serious experiencer, with multiple abductions, and interest from the powers that be.
Reloaded in Jan 2022, in higher resolution, recovered from the original edits, after YouTube deleted 25 years of material edited and produced by Miles Johnston in July 2021.
The AMMACH Project broke up shortly after the Channel 4 show, and continues as the ETNewsroom.
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