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IS THE NARRATIVE COLLAPSING? - Mainstream Media & Government DESPERATE! - But What Now?
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2832 views • October 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on what appears to be a collapse of the official narrative in the minds of most people as desperate attempts are made to get people to inject themselves with poison.
Recently, Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast. While Joe Rogan is hardly an expert on the jab, the standup comedian absolutely DESTROYED CNN's resident doctor. If a standup comedian can destroy a doctor who talks about the nonsense he's told to spew in talking point "factoids," then the narrative is on extremely shaky grounds.
Presenting Gupta with case after case of children getting heart problems from the jab at a higher rate than so-called "covid" as well as debunking the CNN narrative on Ivermectin, it really shows that the second these people step outside of their bubble, they're open season and unable to defend their tyrannical viewpoints.
Meanwhile, Keith Olbermann who appears to have completely lost his mind has been attempting and failing to troll Joe Rogan among others with his absurd view that those who aren't jabbed are "living in fear." Meanwhile, he's projecting. He's literally getting his 3rd jab with a mask on in the video. Completely demented. The video is going viral and not for the reason that he hopes.
Fauci also now says that there is no basis for concerns of long term effects of the jab. Meanwhile, no long term studies have been done, so he's literally just making his claim up.
CBC in Canada was caught using a crash test dummy in multiple clips of people on ventilators as well.
The desperation is growing by the day. However, everyone is still going along with whatever they're told to do. So what happens now? The narrative collapses but people continue following the broken narrative anyways? Most likely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on what appears to be a collapse of the official narrative in the minds of most people as desperate attempts are made to get people to inject themselves with poison.
Recently, Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast. While Joe Rogan is hardly an expert on the jab, the standup comedian absolutely DESTROYED CNN's resident doctor. If a standup comedian can destroy a doctor who talks about the nonsense he's told to spew in talking point "factoids," then the narrative is on extremely shaky grounds.
Presenting Gupta with case after case of children getting heart problems from the jab at a higher rate than so-called "covid" as well as debunking the CNN narrative on Ivermectin, it really shows that the second these people step outside of their bubble, they're open season and unable to defend their tyrannical viewpoints.
Meanwhile, Keith Olbermann who appears to have completely lost his mind has been attempting and failing to troll Joe Rogan among others with his absurd view that those who aren't jabbed are "living in fear." Meanwhile, he's projecting. He's literally getting his 3rd jab with a mask on in the video. Completely demented. The video is going viral and not for the reason that he hopes.
Fauci also now says that there is no basis for concerns of long term effects of the jab. Meanwhile, no long term studies have been done, so he's literally just making his claim up.
CBC in Canada was caught using a crash test dummy in multiple clips of people on ventilators as well.
The desperation is growing by the day. However, everyone is still going along with whatever they're told to do. So what happens now? The narrative collapses but people continue following the broken narrative anyways? Most likely.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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JOIN US On BitChute:
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BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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