Massacre Of Americans Exploited

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Why did President Trump decide to stop giving the World Health Organization nearly half a billion US taxpayer dollars annually? Answer: Because the WHO is lead by an installed Chinese puppet that pushed a weaponized Chinese Coronavirus narrative that continues to be paid for with thousands of real American lives. Far more than those that died in 9-11. A fact completely disregarded by the treasonous cancer known as mainstream media.
Meanwhile, those that would bring you this information. These unwavering facts as they truly are. Are lead to the gallows by a globalist offensive that spent more time and resources focused on controlling these truths than containing a pandemic they suspiciously knew was right around the corner.
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