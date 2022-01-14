© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omicron Log 4 Day 5
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • January 14, 2022
So I woke up a bit tired but better than the last weeks worth so I decided to clean. Did the linens, vacuumed and washed the floor. Hung the laundry and took a short siesta in the sun out back. Thank the stars I had 12 lbs of Sancho there to protect me. Or was he just looking out for the treats delivery system? hmmmm
I didnt wear down as fast, still took a 2 hour nap this after noon. Appetite is still off.
Thats about it from here in Omegacron-tardia.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E
I didnt wear down as fast, still took a 2 hour nap this after noon. Appetite is still off.
Thats about it from here in Omegacron-tardia.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.