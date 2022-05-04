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The quantum telephone
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228 views • May 04, 2022
The realization of the physicists Bohr and Heisenberg that our world resembles a huge network of quantum information, whose parts constantly “telephone” with each other – is this maybe the explanation for the fact that close people can perceive each other or communicate telepathically even over great distances?
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