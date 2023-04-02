Everybody gets 20 Years in Prison

U.S. Congress Senate Bill 686 "Restrict Act" is so open to interpretation that any individual knowingly or unknowingly using targeted hardware or software to communicate could get 20 years in prison or a $1,000,000 fine. THIS VIDEO CONTAINS A SCROLLING COPY OF THE ENTIRE S.686 BILL.

https://www.legiscan.com/US/bill/SB686/2023



📜 PDF DOWNLOAD of S.686:



https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/s686/BILLS-118s686is.pdf

The backbone of the internet itself through your ISP's hosts over 1,000,000 user's at any given time. This backbone often includes the targeted hardware and software. A chat room or a modem that is targeted hardware or software that may be CAPABLE of processing 1,000,000 user's could land you in prison and/or fined if you are targeted by the system for your free speech.

S.686 is an insane bill that is written to destroy the free speech of anyone and everyone who is targeted by the system. S.686 allows the system to target anyone and gives PAST, present, and future justification for the systems crimes of breaching privacy and unwarranted search and seizure.

S.686 MUST BE DEFEATED AND DESTROYED. The 1st and 4th Amendments of the U.S. Bill of Rights DO NOT ALLOW S.686 to exist. https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/billofrights Keep a close eye on the jokers in Washington D.C. who sign-off on garbage like S.686. This will not be the last time that such treasonous tyranny is attempted against the American people.

🚨 CALL AND ASK for your State Representatives TO STOP the tyrannical and treasonous S.686 Senate bill.

White House switchboard: (202) 456-1414

U.S. Capitol Switchboard OPERATOR: (202) 224-3121

💎 SOURCE VIDEOS:

The Restrict Act Is Pure Treason



(Bowne Report)

https://www.madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6425af1941e41f5e7080e58b

POLICE STATE EMERGENCY: Senate Bill 686 Gives Americans 20 YEARS in Prison for Disinformation, Turns Entire Internet Over to AI Spy System! – WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 03/29/23

https://www.madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6424b7bc41e41f5e7044f514

The Tik Tok Ban Smokescreen

(Bowne Report)

https://www.madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6423114241e41f5e70e0cd17

If you think that this does not apply to you, you better start checking ALL the hardware, software, and sites that you use to access content online, because IT DOES APPLY TO YOU.