Systematic Bible Study - Week 15 – Love Your Enemies
Published a day ago

Finish core ethical part of Sermon on the Mount, finishing Matthew chapter 5 and corresponding parts of Luke 6, tonight. This Bible Study will be going into hibernation, will not be another one until my first draft of book is finished.

biblegodholy spiritjesuschristianityspiritual warfare5th generation warfare

