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Is Sleep Really Necessary?
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109 views • March 12, 2021
There is a growing number of people struggling with insomnia. Trouble falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, poor sleep quality and waking up feeling unrested are just a few of the issues that many people complain about. So how important is it that you get enough good quality sleep? Did you know that you do most of your healing in your sleep? Sleep is a critical component to overall health, maintaining a healthy weight and handling life's stresses.
In this video, sleep expert Amanda Williams, N.D. and I discuss the implications of poor sleep on overall health, the causes of poor sleep and what you can do if you are suffering with sleep issues.
Here is a link to the sleep diary Dr. Amanda recommends:
https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleep-diary
https://www.uclahealth.org/sleepcenter/workfiles/forms/sleep-diary.pdf
Here is Dr. Amanda's website:
https://www.AmandaWilliamsNaturopath.com
Here is my website where you can purchase the herbal formulas we discuss on this video:
https://www.drcori.com Go to the Shop link and click on Shop Standard Process Now
In this video, sleep expert Amanda Williams, N.D. and I discuss the implications of poor sleep on overall health, the causes of poor sleep and what you can do if you are suffering with sleep issues.
Here is a link to the sleep diary Dr. Amanda recommends:
https://www.sleepfoundation.org/sleep-diary
https://www.uclahealth.org/sleepcenter/workfiles/forms/sleep-diary.pdf
Here is Dr. Amanda's website:
https://www.AmandaWilliamsNaturopath.com
Here is my website where you can purchase the herbal formulas we discuss on this video:
https://www.drcori.com Go to the Shop link and click on Shop Standard Process Now
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