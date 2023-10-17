Israeli security forces are reported to be opening fire on Palestinian protesters in Jenin and the West Bank
Adding:
A chain reaction has begun: Palestinian sources say that following the destruction of a hospital in the center of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is leaving Jordan ahead of a planned meeting with Biden and the Quad summit and will return to Ramallah tonight.
and The United States is considering the possibility of using military force if the Lebanese Hezbollah movement opens a “second front” against Israel, writes the Internet portal Axios.
