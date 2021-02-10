TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 10, 2021

A New York City man, in his 70s, dies within minutes of getting the Covid vaccine. A second “New York Times” article quotes doctors who say the mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines may cause “immune thrombocytopenia.” ITP is a condition that develops when the immune system attacks blood platelets. Dr. Jerry L. Spivak is an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, he said it was a “medical certainty.”



The Pfizer vaccine led to Dr. Gregory Michael’s death, the 56-year-old who died on January 3rd of a brain hemorrhage. Dr. Simone Gold says, "We have groups of physicians, scientists, government bureaucrat agencies lying to the American people about Covid and the vaccines.



A hydroxychloroquine doctor wants Joe Biden to apologize after the media admits HCQ works. David Knight says, "This is not a pandemic or you would see more people dying; They want to take away your freedom.'



On "Corona Crazy,' putting an end to corona coverage Russian style!