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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 10, 2021
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120 views • February 10, 2021
A New York City man, in his 70s, dies within minutes of getting the Covid vaccine. A second “New York Times” article quotes doctors who say the mRNA technology used in COVID vaccines may cause “immune thrombocytopenia.” ITP is a condition that develops when the immune system attacks blood platelets. Dr. Jerry L. Spivak is an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, he said it was a “medical certainty.”
The Pfizer vaccine led to Dr. Gregory Michael’s death, the 56-year-old who died on January 3rd of a brain hemorrhage. Dr. Simone Gold says, "We have groups of physicians, scientists, government bureaucrat agencies lying to the American people about Covid and the vaccines.
A hydroxychloroquine doctor wants Joe Biden to apologize after the media admits HCQ works. David Knight says, "This is not a pandemic or you would see more people dying; They want to take away your freedom.'
On "Corona Crazy,' putting an end to corona coverage Russian style!
The Pfizer vaccine led to Dr. Gregory Michael’s death, the 56-year-old who died on January 3rd of a brain hemorrhage. Dr. Simone Gold says, "We have groups of physicians, scientists, government bureaucrat agencies lying to the American people about Covid and the vaccines.
A hydroxychloroquine doctor wants Joe Biden to apologize after the media admits HCQ works. David Knight says, "This is not a pandemic or you would see more people dying; They want to take away your freedom.'
On "Corona Crazy,' putting an end to corona coverage Russian style!
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