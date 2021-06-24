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Original SynBio transformation Part 1
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73 views • June 24, 2021
The original video of the transformation of a functionalized Synthetic Biology nanoparticle that came out of my skin. I put it on a thin slide and simply breathed on it to cause the transformation.
See more examples and read about my situation at:
https://www.quora.com/q/morgellonsmicrobots
See more examples and read about my situation at:
https://www.quora.com/q/morgellonsmicrobots
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