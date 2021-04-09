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UK Column News - 9th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/m0ou5FP2_xk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20: - ECHR Rules Mandatory Vaccination Is Fine
Sources:
************
BBC Report: - https://archive.is/apCup
PoE Res 2361: - https://bit.ly/2OAcrGd
NGO Report: - https://bit.ly/3mxnCMl
Written Question: - https://pace.coe.int/en/files/28875/html
08:48 - Astrazeneca Halts Covid Vaccine Child Testing While Blood Clot Probe is Conducted
Sources:
***********
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://cutt.ly/5cNaP2b
Times Article: - https://archive.is/6x5tE
14:00 - MHRA and EMA Tentatively Recognise Thrombosis Risk And Give Conflicting Advice
Sources:
************
Le Monde Article: - https://cutt.ly/ccNhUA0
MHRA Previous Statement: - https://cutt.ly/LcNkrQd
MHRA Current Statement: - https://bit.ly/3d1d4C6
JCVI Statement: - https://cutt.ly/8cNlqem
Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YcNzpMf
19:28 - No smoke Without Fire Part 4
20:17 - The Psychological Attack On the British Is Wearing Thin
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
Conservative Women: -
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-very-convenient-pandemic/
26:20 - Pubs To Reopen With Test And Trace To Deny Property Rights
29:27 - Cheating The System Has Already Started In Denmark
Sources:
************
DR Article: - https://cutt.ly/KcNxBH2
31:53 - Rand Paul Stands Against U.S. Authoritarianism
Sources:
************
Report of Rand Paul Letter: - https://bit.ly/3dNkGal
34:02 - Roll Up Roll Up For Your Free Covid Test
Sources:
************
Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2Qcktpe
38:56 - The International Travel Traffic Lights
Sources:
************
Grant Shapps Video: -
https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1380441003438510081
41:15 - 10,000 Lives Saved By the Vaccine?
Sources:
************
Public Health England Estimate & Methodology: - https://bit.ly/3fXpxbC
45:06 - More People In The U.S. Get COVID post Vaccine and Some Die
Sources:
***********
Detroit News Article: - https://bit.ly/3wJlSUQ
47:00 - Can U.S. Employers Force Their Workforce To Vaccinate?
48:41 - The Divided States of America and Crazy Partisan COVID Propaganda
Sources:
************
PBS Article: - https://to.pbs.org/3cZDaFr
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3wL75t4
Fanatics View Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q
01:00:02 - The COVID Community Core
Sources:
***********
ABC News Article: - https://cutt.ly/7cBDENh
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/zcBFyfC
01:03:30 - Israel New Normal Apartheid
Sources:
************
AP Post: - https://bit.ly/2Oz1Hb0
01:04:46 - Facebook Are Not Bothered About A Real Hack
Sources:
************
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/3sltE
01:10:02 - Mask Pollution and WEF Smart Mask
Sources:
***********
WEF long term Masks: - https://cutt.ly/FcBZ0aj
Ban School Facemasks Petition: -
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/577831
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/m0ou5FP2_xk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20: - ECHR Rules Mandatory Vaccination Is Fine
Sources:
************
BBC Report: - https://archive.is/apCup
PoE Res 2361: - https://bit.ly/2OAcrGd
NGO Report: - https://bit.ly/3mxnCMl
Written Question: - https://pace.coe.int/en/files/28875/html
08:48 - Astrazeneca Halts Covid Vaccine Child Testing While Blood Clot Probe is Conducted
Sources:
***********
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://cutt.ly/5cNaP2b
Times Article: - https://archive.is/6x5tE
14:00 - MHRA and EMA Tentatively Recognise Thrombosis Risk And Give Conflicting Advice
Sources:
************
Le Monde Article: - https://cutt.ly/ccNhUA0
MHRA Previous Statement: - https://cutt.ly/LcNkrQd
MHRA Current Statement: - https://bit.ly/3d1d4C6
JCVI Statement: - https://cutt.ly/8cNlqem
Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YcNzpMf
19:28 - No smoke Without Fire Part 4
20:17 - The Psychological Attack On the British Is Wearing Thin
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj
UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public
Conservative Women: -
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-very-convenient-pandemic/
26:20 - Pubs To Reopen With Test And Trace To Deny Property Rights
29:27 - Cheating The System Has Already Started In Denmark
Sources:
************
DR Article: - https://cutt.ly/KcNxBH2
31:53 - Rand Paul Stands Against U.S. Authoritarianism
Sources:
************
Report of Rand Paul Letter: - https://bit.ly/3dNkGal
34:02 - Roll Up Roll Up For Your Free Covid Test
Sources:
************
Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2Qcktpe
38:56 - The International Travel Traffic Lights
Sources:
************
Grant Shapps Video: -
https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1380441003438510081
41:15 - 10,000 Lives Saved By the Vaccine?
Sources:
************
Public Health England Estimate & Methodology: - https://bit.ly/3fXpxbC
45:06 - More People In The U.S. Get COVID post Vaccine and Some Die
Sources:
***********
Detroit News Article: - https://bit.ly/3wJlSUQ
47:00 - Can U.S. Employers Force Their Workforce To Vaccinate?
48:41 - The Divided States of America and Crazy Partisan COVID Propaganda
Sources:
************
PBS Article: - https://to.pbs.org/3cZDaFr
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3wL75t4
Fanatics View Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q
01:00:02 - The COVID Community Core
Sources:
***********
ABC News Article: - https://cutt.ly/7cBDENh
GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/zcBFyfC
01:03:30 - Israel New Normal Apartheid
Sources:
************
AP Post: - https://bit.ly/2Oz1Hb0
01:04:46 - Facebook Are Not Bothered About A Real Hack
Sources:
************
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/3sltE
01:10:02 - Mask Pollution and WEF Smart Mask
Sources:
***********
WEF long term Masks: - https://cutt.ly/FcBZ0aj
Ban School Facemasks Petition: -
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/577831
Keywords
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