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UK Column News - 9th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 9th April 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/m0ou5FP2_xk

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.



00:20: - ECHR Rules Mandatory Vaccination Is Fine

Sources:
************

BBC Report: - https://archive.is/apCup

PoE Res 2361: - https://bit.ly/2OAcrGd

NGO Report: - https://bit.ly/3mxnCMl

Written Question: - https://pace.coe.int/en/files/28875/html




08:48​ - Astrazeneca Halts Covid Vaccine Child Testing While Blood Clot Probe is Conducted

Sources:
***********

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://cutt.ly/5cNaP2b

Times Article: - https://archive.is/6x5tE




14:00​ - MHRA and EMA Tentatively Recognise Thrombosis Risk And Give Conflicting Advice

Sources:
************

Le Monde Article: - https://cutt.ly/ccNhUA0

MHRA Previous Statement: - https://cutt.ly/LcNkrQd

MHRA Current Statement: - https://bit.ly/3d1d4C6

JCVI Statement: - https://cutt.ly/8cNlqem

Emmanuel Macron Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YcNzpMf



19:28​ - No smoke Without Fire Part 4




20:17​ - The Psychological Attack On the British Is Wearing Thin

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/2rAfj

UK Column Article: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/covid-coercion-boris-johnsons-psychological-attack-uk-public

Conservative Women: -
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-very-convenient-pandemic/



26:20​ - Pubs To Reopen With Test And Trace To Deny Property Rights



29:27​ - Cheating The System Has Already Started In Denmark

Sources:
************

DR Article: - https://cutt.ly/KcNxBH2



31:53​ - Rand Paul Stands Against U.S. Authoritarianism

Sources:
************

Report of Rand Paul Letter: - https://bit.ly/3dNkGal



34:02​ - Roll Up Roll Up For Your Free Covid Test

Sources:
************

Government Press Release: - https://bit.ly/2Qcktpe



38:56​ - The International Travel Traffic Lights

Sources:
************

Grant Shapps Video: -
https://twitter.com/grantshapps/status/1380441003438510081



41:15​ - 10,000 Lives Saved By the Vaccine?

Sources:
************

Public Health England Estimate & Methodology: - https://bit.ly/3fXpxbC




45:06​ - More People In The U.S. Get COVID post Vaccine and Some Die

Sources:
***********

Detroit News Article: - https://bit.ly/3wJlSUQ



47:00​ - Can U.S. Employers Force Their Workforce To Vaccinate?



48:41​ - The Divided States of America and Crazy Partisan COVID Propaganda

Sources:
************

PBS Article: - https://to.pbs.org/3cZDaFr

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://bit.ly/3wL75t4

Fanatics View Channel: -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q




01:00:02​ - The COVID Community Core

Sources:
***********

ABC News Article: - https://cutt.ly/7cBDENh

GR Article: - https://cutt.ly/zcBFyfC



01:03:30​ - Israel New Normal Apartheid

Sources:
************

AP Post: - https://bit.ly/2Oz1Hb0



01:04:46​ - Facebook Are Not Bothered About A Real Hack

Sources:
************

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/3sltE




01:10:02​ - Mask Pollution and WEF Smart Mask

Sources:
***********

WEF long term Masks: - https://cutt.ly/FcBZ0aj

Ban School Facemasks Petition: -
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/577831
Keywords
vaccinespandemicdeathsinformed consentschoolsunemploymentmandatorypovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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