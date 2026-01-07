Zionist puppet Reza Pahlavi says he is more ready than ever to intervene in Iran as soon as conditions allow.

Iranian authorities have denied reports from Zionist-backed media outlets claiming that protesters have taken control of the cities of Abdanan and Malekshahi.

According to the statement, the majority of demonstrators voiced their demands through peaceful means.

“Trump Street” has appeared in Iran’s capital: in Tehran, rioters are secretly replacing street name signs under cover of darkness.

Clearly not the result of foreign interference.