Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan] Created This Anarchy
channel image
Son of the Republic
651 Subscribers
38 views
Published 21 hours ago

Joe is a serial pathological liar.

He does enormous damage to human beings in this country.

It won’t be fixed until his ass is kicked out of office.


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (3 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6348178365112

Keywords
traffickinganarchyborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismillegal immigrantmark levinmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingcatch and releasemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationillegal migrantmigrant crime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket