WAR IS A RACKET by Maj. Gen. Smedley D. Butler

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Smedley D. Butler, a retired United States Marine Corps Major General and two-time Medal of Honor recipient unveils the evil truth of war: it's highly profitable for those in the war business and costly for the people who actually fight the wars.
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