NFSC Stands With All Compatriots as CCP Virus Vaccine Disaster Unfolds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/508769
Summary：Fellow fighters in Hunan now have a better chance to save their families, but they must keep in touch with our fellow fighters in a safe and smart way. This is the key. Don't leave any evidence in cell phones, computers, or any kinds of electronic equipment so the CCP can’t find, and use the evidence. Please leave room for those good people and good police.