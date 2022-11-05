NFSC Stands With All Compatriots as CCP Virus Vaccine Disaster Unfolds

https://gnews.org/articles/508769
Summary：Fellow fighters in Hunan now have a better chance to save their families, but they must keep in touch with our fellow fighters in a safe and smart way. This is the key. Don't leave any evidence in cell phones, computers, or any kinds of electronic equipment so the CCP can’t find, and use the evidence. Please leave room for those good people and good police.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.