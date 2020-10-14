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Ultimate Surveillance! Bio-Bots Test Sewage For Covid-19, Drugs, Meat Eaters and MORE! {Mirror}
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63 views • October 14, 2020
Thank you to Christian at the IceAgeFarmer.
Original video here: https://youtu.be/W_yaHqs86AA
FULL Video here: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/14/bio-bots-to-surveil-sewage-monitor-your-diet-drug-intake-for-covid19-detection/
HHS is scaling up its "National Wastewater Surveillance System," deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread -- but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more.
We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created -- we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word.
Resources: Outstanding reporting from Whitney Webb
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/uncategorized/secretive-hhs-ai-platform-to-predict-us-covid-19-outbreaks-weeks-in-advance/
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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Original video here: https://youtu.be/W_yaHqs86AA
FULL Video here: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/10/14/bio-bots-to-surveil-sewage-monitor-your-diet-drug-intake-for-covid19-detection/
HHS is scaling up its "National Wastewater Surveillance System," deploying BioBots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking COVID19 spread -- but these agents are also able to monitor at a neighborhood dietary trends, drug/alcohol intake, and much more.
We cannot allow a perfect surveillance society to be created -- we must fight while we still have the opportunity. Please spread the word.
Resources: Outstanding reporting from Whitney Webb
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/10/uncategorized/secretive-hhs-ai-platform-to-predict-us-covid-19-outbreaks-weeks-in-advance/
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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