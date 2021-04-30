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Robert F. Kennedy Jr & Dr. Joseph Mercola ‘The Truth About COVID-19’
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394 views • April 30, 2021
by Dr. Joseph Mercola | April 29, 2021
NOQ Report
In the interview above, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviews Dr. Joeseph Mercola about his new book, “The Truth About COVID-19 — Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports and the New Normal,” co-written with founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association, Ronnie Cummins.
https://noqreport.com/2021/04/29/robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-dr-joseph-mercola-explain-the-truth-about-covid-19/
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NOQ Report
In the interview above, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviews Dr. Joeseph Mercola about his new book, “The Truth About COVID-19 — Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports and the New Normal,” co-written with founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association, Ronnie Cummins.
https://noqreport.com/2021/04/29/robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-dr-joseph-mercola-explain-the-truth-about-covid-19/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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